The Cold Creek Fire at White Pass was listed at 100 acres on Wednesday morning with no containment.
U.S. Highway 12 remains closed over White Pass in both directions after the fire was discovered about 6 miles east of the summit. The fire is burning on both sides of Highway 12, primarily to the south, but there are spot fires to the north. The fire is located along the area of Highway 12 between Dog Lake and Clear Lake.
The fire is not threatening any structures, officials said. A Level 2 (be set) notice covers 130-150 home around Rimrock and Clear lakes, according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. People should make preparations to leave. Most of the residences are cabins.
Summer camps in the area have been contacted and closed, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The Forest Service asked the public to stay out of the area west of Clear Lake and said roads and trails will be closed for public safety. Forest Service employees were hiking trails and driving off-road vehicles along roads to alert anyone near the fire.
Eastbound traffic is stopped 13 miles west of the summit near milepost 138 at the junction of Highway 12 and State Route 123. Westbound traffic is stopped at milepost 183, Oak Creek, two miles west of the junction of State Route 410. There’s no estimate for reopening the highway.
Vehicles can access State Route 123 but it’s not recommended for large commercial trucks. A separate closure of State Route 410 eastbound and westbound from 323rd Avenue SE (milepost 29) to 583rd Avenue E (milepost 43) also could affect travel closer to the Enumclaw area.
For more information, follow Yakima Valley Emergency Management, the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Forest Service-Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest pages on Facebook, and Indicweb.