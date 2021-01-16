Wilco, a farmer-owned cooperative based in Oregon, announced earlier this month its plans to open a new farm store in the Shopko building later this year.
In January two years ago, Shopko announced it would be closing its store in West Yakima within a few months.
Less than two years after the store at 5801 Summitview Ave. closed, the property has been redeveloped for new uses.
The store will take up about 32,000 square feet of the building and will offer various products and services, including work wear and boots, paint and hardware, farm supplies, dog grooming, feed and an outdoor nursery for plants and pottery.
The store is one of several businesses for the cooperative, which has more than 3,000 farmer members. The company also has an energy supply business, a marketing arm for hazelnut growers and agronomic services.
The Yakima location will be Wilco’s first store east of the Cascades. The cooperative currently runs a half-dozen stores throughout Western Washington.
More development is to come on the vacant parts of the property, which primarily served as a parking lot. The city of Yakima planning division recently approved an application that allowed the property to be subdivided into six parcels, which provided five additional properties for development.
“That means they can move forward on looking for tenants,” said Trevor Martin, an associate planner for the city of Yakima, which oversaw the application.