The sight of on-court action, the sound of pep bands and the smell of concession-stand goodies all were part of a welcome sensory smorgasbord as the Class 2A and 1A girls and boys state basketball tournaments tipped off Wednesday at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
Sixteen opening-day games began the four WIAA events, which continue through Saturday on two courts in the SunDome. Yakima Valley hoops fans and those from across the state were happy to be back after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2021 tournaments.
“We just love watching this,” said Gilbert Trevino, wearing a Grandview High pullover but enjoying the pair of 9 a.m. Wednesday games, long before the Greyhound boys’ contest at 7:15 p.m.
“We come here every year … in 2A, I just love to watch the talent,” Trevino said. “It’s very, very competitive and the teams are very well matched.”
“It’s good to be back,” added Randy Johnson of Yakima, who has been attending state basketball tournaments since 1978. “I just enjoy basketball, so I stay most of the day. I’ve been following Zillah for the past three, four years as they’ve made their (state tournament) runs.”
Johnson and other Zillah fans were rewarded for their early-morning trip to the SunDome, as the Leopards used a fourth-quarter rally to pull away from Castle Rock and advance to a Class 1A Thursday morning quarterfinal with local rival Toppenish..
In the other 9 a.m. game, a large contingent of Prosser Mustang fans, cheerleaders and the pep band turned out to see their girls team dominate the second half for an opening-round win over Port Angeles.
Many veteran fans of state basketball tournaments sat in the center section of the east bleachers, allowing them to see both games at once, as well as the teams and coaches seated on the far sideline of each court.
Brant Crabtree and his wife, Marsha, of Lynden were among those experienced fans, with Brant noting they have been attending state basketball tournaments “forever — since it was in the UPS (University of Puget Sound) Fieldhouse in Tacoma.”
The Crabtrees plan to stay and watch basketball through the weekend after making the five-hour drive from Northwest Washington.
“We come every year — we come to watch Lynden. We also root for Lynden Christian and other teams from our region,” he said. “I like that we can park our RV out there, then come in here each day and watch two games at a time.”
Behind the scenes
While players and fans enjoyed the basketball games, hundreds of organizers, volunteers and SunDome employees worked behind the scenes to set up the facility for the state tournaments and ensure they run smoothly.
This group includes Rock Winters, the WIAA tournament manager, and Cindy Adsit, the statewide organization’s assistant director.
“So far, things have gone pretty smooth — we picked up right where we left off,” Winters said of the two-year gap between SunDome state tournaments. “Gene Rostvold, the previous tournament manager for 22 years, set all this up and this thing still goes smoothly thanks to him.”
With 16 basketball games a day and 48 teams participating, it takes a lot of coordination and volunteer work to keep the tournament on schedule, Adsit said.
“We have at least 100 people here, if you include event staff and game officials,” she said. “And we also are grateful to the 32 team hosts, the businesses from around town.
“People were so anxious to have it back,” Adsit added. “Every event we have in Yakima, the community in Yakima is here with open arms. It’s a great place to have a tournament.”
Signs posted at ticket booths and inside the SunDome reminded fans that Gov. Jay Inslee’s indoor mask mandate remains in effect — although many fans were seen without masks, or had them lowered onto their chin so they could cheer.
“Our focus is going to be with the teams on the court. We’ll do our best to make sure the mandates are followed there,” Adsit said of the WIAA staff. “The SunDome staff is in charge of people in the stands.”
Rolling out the red carpet
Winters praised the new seats and scoreboards in the SunDome for this year’s tournament, and thanked Yakima Valley Sports Commission Director Rich Austin for his organization’s efforts to roll out the red carpet for visiting teams and fans.
“We think (attendance) is going to do fine. The motels are full, and we’ve already got a good crowd to start the day,” Winters said after Wednesday’s first two games. “We’re just excited to be back after two years.”
Austin also predicted a strong turnout, noting the WIAA state volleyball tournaments hosted at the SunDome attracted plenty of fans.
“People have been staying at home and observing the precautions (during the pandemic),” Austin added. “They’re ready to come out and enjoy some in-person events.”
Last month, John Cooper, present and CEO of the Yakima Valley Tourism Bureau, noted that the return of sporting events to Yakima in the latter half of 2021 helped hotel bookings and visitor spending rebound from 2020, when visitor spending declined 29% in the Yakima Valley due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cooper credited the Yakima Valley Sports Commission for bringing youth sports tournaments, WIAA state tournaments and other events back to the region.
“Sports tourism played an important role in the Yakima Valley tourism recovery in 2021,” Cooper said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.