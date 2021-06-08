Connell High School’s girls basketball teams can compete in this week’s district tournaments and parents can attend games after the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association overturned sanctions stemming from racist jeers at a basketball game against Zillah.
The WIAA added other sanctions, including a $1,000 fine to be used by the school to promote good sportsmanship.
A video that surfaced online showed Connell students in the bleachers shouting racist language and making offensive gestures at Zillah High School basketball players during a game at the Connell gym on May 22.
Connell’s basketball teams can compete in this week’s district tournaments following the decision, although South Central Athletic Conference President Ty Kime said the 9-2 girls team declined to play for unspecified reasons.
The SCAC banned the Eagles’ basketball teams from competing in the postseason, and prohibited fans from attending home or away competitions for the remainder of the school year.
The WIAA granted an appeal, pointing to state laws prohibiting the penalties since there was no evidence the players or their parents contributed to the incident. The law says students can’t be penalized if they don’t violate the rules, and parents must have access to their child’s school-sponsored activities so long as they aren’t causing a disruption.
The WIAA’s executive committee issued additional penalties for Connell “in an attempt to protect the victims in the short term and to create long-term systemic change,” according to a release.
The new sanctions from the WIAA include required completion of the National Federation of State High School Associations Implicit Bias class — or equivalent — for every Connell High administrator and all participants, including coaches, before they can go to any postseason game.
The school was fined $1,000 and placed on a one-year probation.
The $1,000 fine must be used by the school, with league input, to develop “an SCAC League-wide Student Sportsmanship Conference that allows students from every high school in the league to attend and participate in student initiatives, with clearly stated outcomes that address sportsmanship, respect, and anti-bias behavior among the league.”