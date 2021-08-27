The Schneider Springs Fire could leave whitewater rafters high and dry this year, unable to reach the Tieton River during its transformation from relative calm to rushing rapids.
The annual Yakima River flip-flop, during which reservoir flows are adjusted for the benefit of salmon spawning and winter reservoir storage, is underway already and will begin in earnest next week.
The Tieton’s transformation is a side effect, one that’s anticipated each year by rafters looking for one last whitewater hurrah in Washington before the rafting season ends. But the entire area is closed off to recreation because of the fast-growing fire. The fire, started by lightning Aug. 4, had grown to more than 75,000 acres by Friday and is only 8% contained.
“That area is currently closed to access on Forest Service lands, so pull-offs that people use to get to the river are closed,” U.S. Forest Service Naches District Ranger Aaron Stockton said Monday. “We do have ongoing conversations with commercial rafting company guides and we’re monitoring the situation every day to determine what the risk would be when those activities are slated to commence.”
That’s in line with the message Justine Reif said she’s gotten from the Forest Service. Reif, a co-owner of the Peshastin-based commercial rafting company Wildwater River Guides, said she’s still holding out hope that the 200 or so rafters who’ve reserved spots via her company will be able to get out on the water.
“We’re keeping a close eye on things,” she said. “And we’re in contact with the Forest Service. They told us not to scrap the whole season. ... They’re not calling it yet.”
Reif emphasized that she understands the Forest Service’s position and isn’t pushing for the area to be opened up if it’s not safe. She’s just frustrated by the circumstances, especially coming on the heels of a 2020 rafting season cut severely short by the COVID pandemic.
If rafters can’t access the Tieton, that won’t just hurt the bottom line of her family-owned business, it will also cost the company’s staff three or four weeks of wages they’d counted on, she said.
“We are definitely feeling the impact of the fire,” Reif said. “Obviously it’s out of our hands, but it’s impacting us.”
In a normal year, rafters flock to the Tieton when the flip-flop starts and keep coming throughout September, drawn by more than 12 miles of Class 3 rapids. They come from all over, but mostly from the Yakima Valley and the Seattle area.
“It’s very popular,” Reif said. “Some people stay for the entire month, camp out and get the most out of it while the water’s good.”
The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation conducts the flip-flop each year around this time, decreasing flows out of the Keechelus and Cle Elum reservoirs in the upper Yakima River basin while increasing flows out of the Kachess and Rimrock reservoirs. The effects are felt not just in the Tieton River but in the upper Yakima, Cle Elum and Kachess rivers.
Flows below the Cle Elum Reservoir, which peaked July 28 at 3,960 cubic feet per second, will be down about 200 to 250 CFS by Sept. 15, according to a Reclamation news release. Conversely, flows from the Rimrock Reservoir will increase from the current 1,100 CFS to between 1,700 and 2,400 CFS, depending on irrigation demands and weather conditions.
Flows should be between 1,200 and 1,800 CFS by Labor Day weekend, depending on prevailing conditions. In late September Rimrock outflows will begin to decrease, getting down to between 50 and 130 CFS by the Oct. 20 end of the irrigation season.
“This annual flip-flop operation maintains relatively low, more natural flows that are important for Chinook salmon spawning in the upper Yakima, Cle Elum and Bumping rivers,” the news release said. “It also allows Reclamation to reduce impacts on irrigation water supplies by allowing lower reservoir releases throughout the winter to improve storage for the coming season.”