A 26-year-old White Swan man driving in the wrong direction on Interstate 82 was killed in a head-on crash outside Wapato early Sunday morning.
About 1:40 a.m., Robert J. Sweowat was driving a 2002 Chevy Silverado east in the westbound lanes of I-82 when he struck a westbound 2019 Ford F250 driven by Christian E. Suarez, 26, of Union Gap, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.
Sweowat died at the scene and Suarez was taken to MultiCare Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, the release said.
The cause of the crash is under investigation, troopers said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.