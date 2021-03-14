Erwin Scabby Robe remembers being in the audience at the Grammy Awards in 2001. An album by his family’s drum group, the Black Lodge Singers, was nominated and members attending were seated near the stage.
That was the first year they were on national television, thanks to sitting so close to the front. It was unexpected, and a little surreal. But just being there among some of their favorite fellow artists was great.
“It was really an honor to be down there sitting with everybody,” Erwin said. “It was kind of overwhelming. It’s hard to explain the feeling — it was humbling.”
The Black Lodge Singers, a Native American drum group founded in 1980 by his parents, Kenny and Louise Scabby Robe of White Swan, has been nominated for another Grammy. The 63rd annual Grammy Awards will be shown tonight at 5 p.m. Pacific time on CBS. Trevor Noah is hosting the event, which will take place without an in-person audience because of the pandemic.
Grammys are presented in 83 categories. The Black Lodge Singers’ album, “My Relatives” (“Nikso’ Kowaiks”), is one of five nominated for Best Regional Roots Music Album. It’s a subgenre in the American Roots Music field, which includes Americana, bluegrass, blues, folk or regional roots.
This is the eighth time Black Lodge Singers has been nominated for a Grammy as a group, plus the year they were nominated for a collaboration with R. Carlos Nakai and William Eaton, “Ancestral Voices”. That was 1994, and they won for best album in the traditional album category.
The group has performed throughout the United States, Canada and overseas, has won several Native American Music Awards for its powwow music and is on its third generation of family members. Black Lodge Singers members have released more than two dozen albums, with more to come. Group members are well-known as song makers and for their contemporary interpretations of traditional music.
Black Lodge Singers has also released two albums for kids, which include favorites like “Old MacDonald Had a Farm” and “The Flintstones,” complete with wacky sound effects that kept members laughing during recording sessions.
They’re thankful to be together after so many years, and being nominated for a Grammy is always an honor. “It feels good. We’re still out here,” Erwin said Monday morning during a live interview at Yakama Nation Radio in Toppenish.
Erwin and fellow group members Creighton Scabby Robe, his 28-year-old son; and Erwin’s brother Algin Scabby Robe joined Yakama Nation Radio broadcaster Roy Dick, aka The Morning Man, at the station. Dick interviewed a few members back in January, and wanted to kick off Grammys week with another interview. He also gave away a “My Relatives” CD every day.
“I wish you guys all the best,” Dick said.
The group originally included Kenny and Louise’s 12 sons. Fourteen family members participated in this latest Grammy-nominated CD. They dedicated it to people suffering with COVID-19 and those helping them. Erwin, Algin and Creighton appreciated Dick and KYNR hosting them Monday and thanked those who buy and enjoy their music.
“It’s truly a blessing. We’re really thankful for God almighty for giving us this music to share and provide to the people out there,” Algin said. “Through our music, we hope that it touches you and comforts you. Prayers to those in Indian County and non-Indian Country.”
The group, which travels extensively in normal times to perform and compete as host drum at powwows and round dances, formed because of powwows. When the brothers were young, Kenny said it was getting too much to go to go a powwow and just hang out, Erwin said. They’d ask for money from their dad; he wanted them to make money at powwows, not spend his money. He said they should either dance or learn to sing so they could compete.
“We learned to sing so we could go to the powwows,” Erwin said. “If it wasn’t for powwows ... we’d play basketball, run around in the bushes and get in trouble.”
Competing and hosting takes time and dedication. In their busiest years on the circuit, Black Lodge Singers members would be traveling 40 to 45 weeks out of 52, almost every weekend, Algin said. A couple years there was no family Christmas because they were on the road. Along with competing, the group is in high demand as host drum.
One of Black Lodge Singers’ biggest accomplishments was winning the triple crown at the 2001 Schemitzun Feast of Green Corn and Dance, held by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Ledyard, Conn. Members competed again 53 other drum groups that year and won $110,000 in prize money, Algin said. The group has been host drum eight times for that festival and competed six times, he added.
They’ve also performed at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and collaborated with the Phoenix Symphony on American composer James DeMars’ “Two World” Concerto for flute and orchestra. That led to an invitation from the Republic of Macedonia to a music festival in the mid-1990s, Algin said.
“That was a really good time,” he said. “We got to meet a lot of interesting people there — the Bulgarian Women’s Choir, the Monks of Tibet. They were the coolest people we met while we were there. We hit it off with them right away.”
Group members recall those days of traveling with fondness, and look forward to doing that again. “I’m just hoping that things open up so we can travel and share more of our music,” Erwin said.
“Staying home for a year is getting to us,” Creighton added.