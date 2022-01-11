U.S. Highway 12 over White Pass was still closed Tuesday after a rockslide Monday evening, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
A rockslide west of the summit at milepost 144 left a boulder exposed about 125 feet above the highway that presents a safety issue, WSDOT said in a series of updates posted to Twitter Tuesday.
Geotechnical engineers determined the boulder, which measured about 12 feet by 8 feet by 6 feet, was too unstable for the pass to open, the update said.
It “could dislodge due to additional snowfall, rain and a mix of freezing and thawing temps,” the department said. “We need to bring in a crew who specializes in rock removal to safely remove it. Not ETA yet.”
Highway 12 is closed eastbound near Packwood, milepost 135 and westbound near the junction of State Route 410, milepost 183. Traffic from the eastside is allowed up to the summit to milepost 151. Westbound traffic is not allowed past the summit.
The White Pass Ski Area was closed Tuesday, and expected to open for limited operation on Wednesday, according to its website.
The highway originally closed last Wednesday because of heavy snow. It opened briefly on Monday afternoon.
Stevens Pass
U.S. 2 Stevens Pass and Tumwater Canyon might open Wednesday, according to WSDOT.
Heavy rain caused further avalanche danger on the west side of the pass Tuesday, but crews continued to work on the east side of the pass, the update said. Crews completed about 80% of snow slide clearing on the west side before conditions changed, it said.
“If conditions stabilize, our avalanche team will do more work Wednesday (morning) before maintenance crews can safely start work to clear snow and debris,” WSDOT said in one tweet.
WSDOT said crews are making progress on clearing Tumwater Canyon.
“We still saw a few small snow slides, but crews have been working to clear them and prepare the road for reopening,” WSDOT said in one tweet.
Snoqualmie and Blewett
Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass was open with no travel restrictions Tuesday. The roadway was clear and wet with slush and ice in places, according to the WSDOT real-time travel website.
U.S. Highway 97 over Blewett Pass was open with traction tires advised and oversize vehicles prohibited. There was compact snow, slush and ice on the roadway Tuesday, according to WSDOT.
