The White Pass Ski Area expects to open for the season Thursday.
The ski area intends to run all lifts except for the Couloir Express, an announcement said.
The Nordic Center will open Friday, with tubing set to open Saturday.
All lift tickets must be purchased in advance online, though Nordic and tubing tickets are available for purchase on site.
Masks are required inside, except when eating or drinking. Outdoor eating areas will be available. Masks are not required outside.
The ski area opened in late November 2020, and on Dec. 14 in 2019.
