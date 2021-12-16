A group of local buyers has offered to purchase the White Pass Ski Area in western Yakima County, and shareholders will consider the proposal next week.
Kevin McCarthy, the former general manager and current board chairman at the ski area, said a vote on the offer is set for Tuesday, Dec. 21.
The family-oriented ski hill is owned by a group of about 150 shareholders, and if the sale offer is accepted, skiers would not see any noticeable changes, McCarthy said.
"Management is going to stay the same," he said. The potential buyers "just want to keep it local — that's the important thing.
"They're all local guys who ski up here all the time -- their fathers did and their grandparents did. They're well-known here and they want to keep it the place we all know and love," McCarthy added.
White Pass opened for the season Thursday, Dec. 16, and was reporting 27 inches of snow at the base of the resort and 49 inches at the summit as of 10 a.m. For more information, visit skiwhitepass.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.