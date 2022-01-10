U.S. Highway 12 over White Pass is scheduled to reopen at 3 p.m. Monday, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
Traction tires are required from the summit to 9 miles east of the summit, milepost 151 to milepost 160, the alert said.
U.S. 2 Stevens Pass still has a significant amount of snow, ice and slides removal to be done and will likely remain closed until at least Wednesday, WSDOT said in a series of updates posted to Twitter Monday afternoon.
Crews are continuing to work to clear snow from all four passes, the updates said after heavy snowfall last week. Snoqualmie and Blewett passes reopened Sunday night.
The latest mountain pass travel information is available on the WSDOT webpage.
