U.S. Highway 12 over White Pass reopened Thursday afternoon after days of closures because of heavy snow and a massive boulder that was in a dangerous position over the roadway.
The Washington State Department of Transportation said a specialized contractor safely removed the boulder that was 125 feet above the road.
The highway originally closed Wednesday, Jan. 5, because of heavy snow, and reopened briefly on Monday before closing again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.