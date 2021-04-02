Children in the Lower Yakima Valley received Easter greetings from the White House Friday in the form of decorative eggs after this year’s Easter Egg Roll was canceled because of the pandemic.
The special eggs were distributed during a weekly food and snack drive-thru at Lincoln Elementary School in Toppenish. The wooden Easter eggs were decorated with an Easter bunny wearing a face mask, as well as the signatures of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, and an illustration of their two dogs, Champ and Major.
The egg distribution was done in lieu of the White House’s traditional Easter Egg Roll, a race where kids push an egg through the South Lawn grass with a long-handled spoon. In light of the pandemic, the White House sent the eggs to community health centers nationwide providing vaccinations to under-served communities for distribution.
The Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic oversees federally funded Community Learning Centers after-school programming in the Yakima Valley. Farm Workers received 800 eggs to distribute, or about 86 pounds of wooden eggs, said Amber Betts, Farm Workers’ communications coordinator.
Farm Workers was one of 20 community health clinics nationwide that received the Easter eggs, Betts said. She said these clinics were selected from among the 25 community health clinics participating in a national program to promote COVID-19 vaccine access equity. There are about 1,300 community health clinics nationally.