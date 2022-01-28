While national shortage continues, local donors give blood in Yakima

A continued national blood shortage kept the Yakima Red Cross busy Friday at the YMCA Rotary Aquatic Center’s blood drive.
But fully booked local drives are not an indication the blood shortage is ending. Routinely scheduled blood drives help support essential hospital needs, said JayAnn Chacon, Red Cross account and donor recruitment manager for the Pacific Northwest Blood Services Region.
“How often can we say, in an hour worth of time that it takes to come in, go through our process, donate that one unit of blood, that you've helped to save up to three lives?” Chacon said.
The Red Cross said Jan. 11 that it was facing its worst blood crisis in over a decade. Douglas Kikendall, blood bank supervisor at the Yakima Memorial Hospital laboratory, said earlier this month that contingency plans may be necessary to supplement the hospital’s blood inventory.
Potential blood donors must meet requirement checks that vary by donation type. Whole blood, collected at the YMCA event, requires donors 17 or older weighing at least 110 pounds in good health who don't feel sick.
The process involves a health history review, blood donation, refreshment and recovery.
Chacon said the Yakima community is responding to the call for donations.
“We might be a month booked out for our potential blood drives and we are trying to communicate that and let people know that a scheduled appointment is still important,” Chacon said.
Appointments are required and can be made by visiting www.redcrossblood.org and searching for your ZIP code. Donors need to bring either a blood donor card or driver's license, or else provide two other forms of identification.
The Yakima YMCA holds four blood drives a year. Other organizations can also host blood drives, especially when there’s a shortage.
Yakima resident Kim Riste made an appointment to donate blood Friday at the aquatic center.
“I know that there's such a horrible shortage and I want to do whatever I can for the community to help, however I can,” Riste said.
Groups interested in hosting a blood drive are encouraged to reach out to Chacon and the Red Cross. People unable to donate can reach out to Chacon as well and learn how to volunteer a few hours of time to help with blood drives.
For more information, call the American Red Cross at (800) 733-2767.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.