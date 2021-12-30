Yakima residents have options for disposing of their Christmas trees.
People can call the municipal Refuse Division at 509-575-6005 to set up an appointment to pick up trees at their homes, according to a news release from the city. The cost is $10 for trees up to 5 feet and $15 for taller trees. Taller trees need to be cut in half before pickup, and if residents have more than one tree they need to call and schedule a special haul.
There's also a recycling opportunity that benefits a local nonprofit, Camp Prime Time. The organization serves families who have a child with a serious or terminal illness or who is developmentally disabled.
People can take their trees to Papé Machinery at 3110 Fruitvale Blvd. in Yakima from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Jan. 9. Volunteers will accept trees and financial donations every day. All ornaments and decorations must be removed.
Those interested in volunteering their time to assist Camp Prime Time with the tree recycling program can call the nonprofit’s office at 509-248-2854 or email office@campprimetime.org.
