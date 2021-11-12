Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines for kids ages 5 to 11 have arrived in Yakima County. While their availability is not as widespread as the adult COVID vaccine, local clinics and school districts have doses available now or will have them in the near future.
The Yakima County Heath District keeps an updated list of places to find both the pediatric and adult vaccines on its website. The state Department of Health also has a vaccine locator on its website where people can search for vaccines based on factors like distance and vaccine type.
“We are happy to now be able to offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to anyone 5 years and older,” Nathan Johnson, local emergency response coordinator for the Yakima Health District, said in a statement. “We encourage parents to visit any of our mobile clinics to get their children and family vaccinated.”
The pediatric vaccine is one-third the size of the adult vaccine. Parents or guardians must give their consent before a child under the age of 18 can receive it.
Expected side effects can include temporary soreness in the arm, fatigue, headache, chills, fever and nausea, according to the health district.
Below are some places where parents can find pediatric doses of the COVID vaccine. Adult doses for people over the age of 12 are also offered at these places.
Current locations
- Community Health of Central Washington, 401 Tieton Drive, Yakima; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays and Fridays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays, call 509-853-1090 to make an optional appointment.
- Horizon Pharmacy, 507 W. First St., Wapato; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, book an appointment online
- Swoffard and Halma Clinic, 2302 Reith Way, Sunnyside; 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, No appointment necessary.
- White Swan Health Clinic, 80 Birdsong Lane, White Swan; no walk-ins, call 509-865-8703.
- Yakama Indian Health Service, 401 Buster Road, Toppenish; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays and Fridays; 8 a.m. to noon, Thursdays, with extended hours from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Nov. 16-18. Call 509-865-2102 to make an optional appointment.
- Saturday, Nov. 13
- • Community Health of Central Washington Clinic, 401 Tieton Drive, Yakima, 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4:30 p.m., call 509-853-1090 to make an optional appointment
- Monday, Nov. 15
- • Washington Middle School, 510 S. Ninth St., Yakima; 5—7 p.m., optional pre-registration {a style=”font-size: 12px;” href=”https://prepmod.doh.wa.gov//appointment/en/reg/6012244969” target=”_blank”}online{/a}
- Tuesday, Nov. 16
- • East Valley Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, East Valley High School cafeteria, 1900 Beaudry Road, Yakima, 2:30—5 p.m.; vaccination consent and registration forms available on the district’s website
- by Nov. 15
- Thursday, Nov. 18
