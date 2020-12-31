Sunnyside
Sunnyside Mayor Francisco Guerrero said he’s hoping the Lower Valley city will get back to normal once COVID-19 vaccines are more widely distributed.
“As for 2021, I have a laundry list of wishes,” Guerrero said. “It will be interesting to see what will happen with the vaccines.”
One thing that will be done in the new year is road improvements, Guerrero said. In August 2020, Sunnyside voters approved a two-tenths of 1% sales tax for the city’s transportation benefit district, raising an estimated $400,000 a year in revenue in the next 10 years.
“We started budgeting items to improve our streets and sidewalks, things we were not able to tackle because of budgetary constraints,” Guerrero said. “We are moving forward to take care of some of those road projects.”
And if restrictions from the pandemic are lifted, the city anticipates opening a refurbished city pool this summer, Guerrero said. The city took advantage of the coronavirus shutdown to make repairs to the pool, Guerrero said, using the money the city would have spent on pool operations for the season.
He anticipates 2021 will be a good year for the city’s revenue as restrictions lift. He said the city fared better than other communities with its sales and property tax revenue.
And he’s hoping to be able to see more people at City Council meetings as COVID restrictions on gatherings lift. He’s looking forward to being able to have meetings where people can attend and speak to council members.
Pepe’s Bakery
José Cortez, co-owner of Pepe’s Bakery in Sunnyside, has been open all year through the pandemic.
“We need to keep working because our employees depend on this business,” Cortez said. The bakery formerly depended on cakes for quinceañeras and weddings, but due to the curb on events, Pepe’s has pivoted to making small cakes.
“Many people are helping small businesses. Although the pandemic has brought bad things, it has also made us celebrate good things like community,” he said.
Cortez hopes that all people have good health in 2021.
BOXX Gallery
Karen Quint, director of BOXX Gallery in Tieton, said it’s hard to envision people filling galleries to see art until COVID-19 is under control. But 2021 brings an opportunity to show more diverse and younger artists, and bring more galleries back to the city of Yakima, she said.
“The future for the arts in the Yakima Valley is in the hands of a young, diverse group of artists who have taken advantage of the use of social media and community spaces that are eager to exhibit their work,” she said. “They are not limited by the few gallery walls available as there are coffee shops and tasting rooms that fill that void. Younger patrons tend to frequent those venues, as well. Our future (art galleries) lies in embracing young artists and helping them grow.
“We are fortunate to have such a supportive arts community in Yakima.”
Yakima Valley College
To kick off the new year, Yakima Valley College will see the completion of its long-anticipated West Campus in January. The site, more than three years in the making, will be host to an impressive new set of labs for its Allied Health students, a new conference and event center, a new Larson Gallery location and a tasting room, which will highlight wine from the college’s teaching winery, Yakima Valley Vintners. The college’s communications director, Dustin Wunderlich, said this campus addition will enhance health care, local arts and events for the community.
“Also in 2021, Yakima Valley College looks forward to launching a new Licensed Practical Nursing program,” he said. “This will be the only LPN program in Eastern Washington and it will help fill Yakima County’s critical shortage of these health care professionals.”
Wunderlich also said the college expects to see community members turn to YVC “to retrain and reskill for the job market that emerges from the pandemic” as COVID-19 vaccine distribution progresses.
“Community colleges like YVC play an especially important role during times of economic uncertainty in serving people who have been laid off or who want to pursue new opportunities,” he said. “By opening access to these educational opportunities, Yakima Valley College will play a central role in helping our community have a faster and more equitable recovery.”
Salvation Army
Nick Helms, director of the Salvation Army in Yakima, says the organization will be continuing COVID-19 relief efforts through food and rental relief and hopes to build a new facility this year.
“My hope is that we can keep providing people with a place to turn to in 2021,” Helms said.
Getting outdoors
More people spent time outdoors than ever in 2020, and 2021 could bring more of the same with strict limits on indoor gatherings still in place.
Cowiche Canyon Conservancy Executive Director Celisa Hopkins said keeping the organization’s popular trails in good condition will be the main focus, and she emphasized the importance of educating users. Hopkins also encouraged supporters to volunteer with the nonprofit by signing up through CCC’s website, calling 509-248-5065 or emailing eco@cowichecanyon.org.
The Yakima Greenway canceled most of its events in 2020, but Director Kellie Connaughton said it plans to host the Kids Fish-In this April, even if it means holding it over two days. She also said construction will begin Jan. 25 to rebuild the playground at Sarg Hubbard, which was destroyed in a September fire.
Hunting and fishing won’t see many changes, according to Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife regional lands operations manager Ross Huffman. Operations within the organization will mostly continue as normal for those in the field, although employees typically at the office will continue working from home.