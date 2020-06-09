“What’s his name? George Floyd!”
“Don’t shoot! Justice now!”
“Black lives matter!”
These chants have reverberated through Yakima the past 10 days as protesters continue to take to the streets in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minnesota.
Some days have seen upward of 150 protesters calling for justice and condemning racial profiling in a city where African Americans account for only about 1.7% of the population.
Two young Latino men organized one of the larger marches last week, where some Latinos and Asians said they could identify with the movement.
Countless such protests have occurred across the nation. While some violence and looting occurred elsewhere last week, protests in the U.S. in recent days have been overwhelmingly peaceful.
On Friday, men with rifles stood guard in front of at least two businesses on South First Street in response to false social media rumors; protesters had gathered across town on Fair Avenue and Nob Hill Boulevard.
Earlier in the week, a group chanted "Black lives matter!" on East Yakima Avenue. A woman responded from a pickup: “All lives matter.”
Ivory Evans-Kimble, a young black man who led a group of protesters Friday, said the Black Lives Matter movement is often misinterpreted.
“We’re not out saying all lives don’t matter,” he said. “We’re saying black lives are included in all this — and that’s not what’s happening now.”
Do the continued local protests reflect how the community feels about policing in Yakima, where there have been eight officer-involved shooting deaths since January 2014?
Chief Matthew Murray said he’s heard only a few complaints about his department from protesters — some waving signs saying “I’ve been a victim of YPD” and “YPD is the problem.”
“Again, it’s a pretty small percent,” he said. “That’s not to say we don’t listen. We have to listen even though it’s a small percentage and make changes where we can.”
Starting a dialogue
Murray, who left Denver to become chief here in May 2019, is a little reluctant to discuss the matter involving the Minneapolis officers involved in Floyd’s death, citing the ongoing cases against the officers.
He did commend the department's swift firing of the officers involved and the filing of charges. Ex-officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The other three former officers have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.
“I don’t think it’s appropriate for us to sit in judgment,” Murray said. “I believe in due process, which is happening.”
Videos compiled by The New York Times show an officer pressing his knee into Floyd's neck for more than 8 minutes as he was handcuffed face-down in the street.
The officer didn’t listen to his repeated cries for help, saying he couldn’t breathe, and other officers present didn't intervene.
“Am I troubled? Of course,” Murray said. “I think the video speaks for itself.”
His department’s policy on the use of force instructs officers to use measured amounts needed to bring a suspect under control, then back off. It also calls for other officers to intervene when excessive use of force is occurring.
Yakima County Sheriff Bob Udell’s office has a similar policy, and he said his deputies would not have handled it that way. He added that deputies in his office were alarmed by the video.
Udell said those officers’ actions do not represent law enforcement in general. “That may not reflect on the Minneapolis department at all,” he said. “It certainly doesn’t reflect on our office.”
The Sunnyside Police Department issued a statement saying it was “deeply saddened and disturbed” by Floyd’s death. “These actions are entirely inconsistent with the values of the Sunnyside Police Department,” the statement said.
Murray said local protests are becoming a launching pad for dialogue.
Yakima police officers, including Murray, have been meeting with protesters, informing them that police are on standby to protect their right to peacefully protest.
“It’s critical that we spend time and energy to really listen to the community and the frustrations they express,” he said. “And we need to listen with an open mind.”
Murray has sent information to the Yakima City Council about the department's policies, and the council has scheduled a discussion at its next meeting.
Seeking change
Floyd isn’t the only name mentioned by Yakima protesters. There’s also Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery — all are African American.
Taylor, a 26-year-old Louisville ER technician, was shot to death in her home on March 13 by police. Police raided her residence without realizing the man they sought no longer lived there.
Arbery, 25, was gunned down by two white men in a Georgia neighborhood on Feb. 23.
These deaths have grabbed the attention of state and congressional lawmakers, who are calling for change.
Majority leaders of the state Senate Democratic Caucus released a statement promising to work with black leaders to bring needed change in law and justice. “We are listening. Know that we grieve with you, stand united in your call for justice and promise to work with you in these next crucial steps toward real change,” the statement said.
Congressman Dan Newhouse in his weekly column last week said Floyd’s tragic death deserves justice in a way that brings an end to a “deep-rooted” problem in our country.
“Unfortunately, these injustices that have resurfaced over the past week are part of a deep-rooted problem in the United States. If we don’t cut it at the roots, it will continue to grow,” Newhouse said in his column, “Love Thy Neighbor As Thyself.”
Washington Sen. Maria Cantwell has joined other lawmakers, including Congressional Black Caucus chairwoman Karen Bass, in introducing the Justice in Policing Act of 2020, comprehensive legislation aimed at holding police accountable, changing the culture of policing and improving community trust.
“Americans are telling us we need better laws on the books, and I believe we need to act. It is time that we not just speak out about injustice; it’s time that we pass new federal laws to protect the civil liberties of United States citizens and protect them from these injustices,” Cantwell said.
Some change is already occurring in Yakima, where a special investigations unit that independently investigates officer-involved shootings, in-custody deaths and serious injuries to suspects has been formed. The unit is comprised of officers from outside departments.
State policy now requires community members to serve with the unit. A local pastor, The Rev. Phil Vargas, has accepted one of the appointments. The department is awaiting an answer on the second from local NAACP member Jim Parks.
"That whole process, to me, is about transparency and accountability," Murray said. "The unit itself is intended to be independent. That’s the purpose."