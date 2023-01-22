COVID-19 Relief

Karla Rodriguez, left, and Marisol Bazán, center, talk to Gilberto Velazco about COVID-19 relief funding Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Inspire Development Center in Granger, Wash.

 Evan Abell / Yakima Herald-Republic

Applicants for the Washington COVID-19 Immigrant Relief Fund should hear by Monday if their applications have been approved.

The relief funds, a minimum of $1,000 per applicant, should arrive by the end of February.

State officials started the fund in 2020 and 2021 to help people who were impacted by the pandemic but did not receive other economic aid due to their immigration status. The Legislature approved $340 million in additional relief funds for 2022 and 2023.

Applications for this round closed Nov. 14, 2022. Applicants should receive a text message or email by Jan. 23, said Karla Rodriguez, a civic engagement and leadership coordinator for Nuestra Casa, a Sunnyside-based organization that hosted events and helped community members apply.

The money will be sent by Jan. 31 to the address provided on the application. It should arrive by the end of February.

Relief funds will be delivered as either a prepaid bank card or a check. The bank card must be activated or the check cashed within 90 days. If recipients do not have a bank account, they can cash the check at Chase Bank for a $10 fee, according to the immigrant relief fund website.

If the funds do not arrive by the end of February, the bank card or check is lost or an applicant has any questions, call 844-620-1999.

Jasper Kenzo Sundeen's reporting for the Yakima Herald-Republic is possible with support from Report for America and community members through the Yakima Valley Community Fund. For information on republishing, email news@yakimaherald.com.

Tags

RFA/Latino Community and Lower Valley Reporter

Heyo, I’m Jasper. Nice to meet you. I cover a wide variety of news, but I try to focus on the Latino community and the Lower Yakima Valley. I want to sharestories and perspectives from the Yakima Valley. I’m interested in economics, labor, geography and the environment, but the most important issues will always be the ones the community cares about. If you have something worth saying, I’ll listen and try to write it down.  I’m a gosei from Northeast Los Angeles and I got my start as a student journalist and editor covering sports in the Bay Area. I’m a massive soccer fan and I still love to play. I also love water in all its forms, the word copacetic and trying new things. I want to read more, and I like to cook, but I’m not great at either. Have fun out there! 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment