Crews battling the Schneider Springs Fire in Yakima County are expecting some help from the weather in coming days.
A cold front was forecast for Wednesday, bringing higher humidity, with winds from the northwest at 5-10 mph, according to a U.S. Forest Service news release.
As of Wednesday morning, the fire burning 18 miles northwest of Naches grew 81 acres since the previous day to 105,528 acres, slightly more than six times the size of the city of Yakima, according to the release. The fire remains 31% contained.
Yakima County Emergency Management has lifted its previous Level 1 notices for areas along State Route 410 and U.S. Highway 12. The notice alerted people in those areas to start preparing for evacuation.
“We have a good, solid line around them, and the crews are on patrol,” said Tony Miller, Yakima County’s emergency management director.
Level 2 notices, informing people to be ready to leave at a moment’s notice, remain in effect along parts of SR 410. A map of the evacuation areas is available on the emergency management office’s Facebook page.
Firefighters were able to contain a small spot fire burning near the Bumping River Road on Tuesday, as well as continuing to install new containment lines from Forest Service Road 1709 to Bumping River, the release said.
Crews were expected to continue working with Goose Prairie residents on Wednesday gathering vegetation that was removed to create defensible space around buildings in the area, the release said.
Fire officials expect the fire to be completely out by about Thanksgiving.
