Dogs ran around the pool, chasing loose balls and jumping into waiting arms of owners. Small bells chimed and name tags rattled as dogs shook water off themselves.
Names like Zoey and Oliver were yelled several times by concerned owners. Several ears perked up, but not the ones intended.
Small yips and yaps matched the volume of lifeguard whistles.
The 16th annual Paws in the Pool attracted dogs and their owners to Franklin Pool on Sunday. Four-legged swimmers and their humans came to the pool to cool down in the water on the last day of summer operations. The annual event was put on by the city of Yakima Parks and Recreation.
Lifeguards Ella Steinhilb, 16, and Nicole Gonzalez, 21, both of Yakima, were stationed at a table, accepting donations for the Yakima Humane Society and handing out treats to dogs. They said they had best seat in the pool for viewing and petting curious dogs.
“It's just been so fun, such a good day. I already saw a dog pee on one of the guards. That was funny, that was the best part,” Gonzalez said.
Gonzalez and Steinhilb both laughed about the accident.
“They're all so sweet and I love them all. Like literally, they're all so happy,” Steinhilb said about the furry swimmers.
Life guards were on hand to hose down messes while people had to watch their steps.
Dogs swam for free, and owners had to pay a general admission price. Outside the fenced area of the pool, there were groups of onlookers, watching dogs have free rein of Franklin Pool.
Relaxing in the shade of the water slide, David Prentice of Yakima, sat with his dog Nola. They attend Paws in the Pool every year. “This event is the best day for us,” he said.
Nola sat with Prentice, enjoying head scratches while keeping a keen eye on the pool. She ran back and forth between the edge of the pool and the shady spot, meeting new friends.
Patricia Cipriano walked in the wading pool, holding her 2-year-old Boston Terrier in her arms while he was taking a break from swimming. "I named him Puppy," Cipriano said. Puppy's head turned from left to right, surveying all the activity around him.
Courtney Hernandez of Yakima and her dog Gracie, a half Pomeranian and half mini Australian shepherd, look forward to Paws in the Pool every summer.
"Gracie and I really enjoyed our time. I enjoyed the pool and watching Gracie have the best time being off leash, sniffing around and meeting lots and lots of new friends," Hernandez said. "The only other place she can do this is the dog park, and I don’t love to go there because I get eaten alive by mosquitoes. So this was quite refreshing."
Hernandez and others love the yearly event and hope to see it become a two-day event in the future.
