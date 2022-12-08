The westbound lanes of I-90 near Cle Elum are closed Thursday morning amid collisions and spinouts in wintry driving conditions.
The eastbound lanes are open, but chains are required on all vehicles without all-wheel drive or four-wheel drive, according to a news release from the Washington Department of Transportation.
Snoqualmie: Snowing, hard at times - Westbound: I-90 is closed at MP 85 at Cle Elum due to multiple spinouts & collisions. Eastbound: Chains required for all vehicles except all-wheel drive oversize vehicles prohibited https://t.co/bzenEeVHIQ— WSDOT Passes (@wsdot_passes) December 8, 2022
