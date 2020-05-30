While countless people watched as SpaceX sent two NASA astronauts into orbit Saturday, few were watching with the same level of interest as Ree Kearns of Yakima’s West Valley.
Her interest was personal. Her nephew is Bob Behnken, who blasted off with Doug Hurley in the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule to the International Space Station.
“I can finally breathe,” Kearns said afterward. “I’m breathing and I’m fabulous about it. I am over the top.”
Behnken is married to Kearns’ niece, astronaut Megan McArthur, who flew on the final space shuttle mission to the Hubble Space Telescope in 2009. McArthur and Behnken were in the same class of astronauts selected in 2000, and he has flown two space shuttle missions.
Saturday’s launch was the first time American astronauts have gone into space from American soil since the shuttle fleet was retired. Americans serving on the space station have flown on Russian ships since the shuttles were decommissioned.
The Crew Dragon was constructed by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, which has previously flown unmanned cargo capsules to the station.
It wasn’t Kearns’ first time watching a family member being launched into space. She was at Cape Canaveral when McArthur went up on the space shuttle. And she was just as anxious about that as she was with Behnken flying on the Crew Dragon.
She was planning to go back to Florida for Behnken’s launch, but the coronavirus pandemic derailed that plan. She followed the launch on TV, starting with the launch attempt Wednesday that was postponed because of bad weather.
While disappointed to not actually be there, Kearns said watching the launch on TV was in some ways a better experience. NASA’s coverage of the launch included video sent from inside the capsule as it thundered into orbit, and Kearns could see Behnken at the controls.
“I wouldn’t have seen that if I were there,” she noted.
She described her niece and nephew as down-to-earth people. She said Behnken takes joy in sharing his experience as an astronaut with his son, Theo.
Kearns is continuing to follow the mission as the capsule prepares to dock with the space station Sunday morning.