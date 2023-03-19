The West Valley School board will have a community forum on the district’s $19 million bond surplus at 7 p.m. Monday in the West Valley High School Auditorium, according to a district announcement.
The purpose of the meeting is to gather input on what to do with $19 million in unused funds raised during the district’s most recent bond campaign, the announcement said.
The district ended up with the surplus after the bond-funded construction of two elementary school buildings came in significantly under budget, district officials previously told the Yakima Herald-Republic.
The district had community meetings in the fall to gather input on using the funds. During those meetings, board members presented the community with three options: give all the money back to taxpayers through defeasance, use the funds for other district projects or use some of the money on projects and return the rest.
