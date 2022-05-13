The Kiwanis Club of West Valley will have its "Golf for the Kids" tournament on May 21 at SunTides Golf Course in Yakima.
It is the club's first major fundraising event in two years. The tournament will feature raffle prizes, golfer gift bags, barbecue lunch, fun competitions and a four-person team scramble format. In addition, the player who makes a hole-in-one on hole 7 could win $4,000. The course is at 231 Pence Road.
The entry fee is $100 per golfer. The tournament is limited to 15 teams, with four players each. The registration deadline is Wednesday.
Tournament sponsorship levels range from $100 to $1,000 for hole sponsorship signs at the tournament to the "Gold Level" sponsorship. A sponsorship includes a free four-person team registration, advertising sign and hole sponsor signs.
All tournament profits will support the club's mission to provide for the needs of children of all ages. Examples include service leadership programs at Wide Hollow Elementary, Middle-Level Campus and West Valley High School; Kiwanis Children's Cancer Research; West Valley Dollars for Scholars; Camp Prime Time and Special Olympics.
To register or learn more about how to sponsor the tournament, call Don Young at 509-965-4537, email kiwanisforthekids@gmail.com or visit the West Valley Kiwanis website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.