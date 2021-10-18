The Kiwanis Club of West Valley and West Valley High School Key Club are organizing a cleanup of West Valley Community Park from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Volunteers will pick up litter, trim overgrown brush and do other light maintenance at the park at 1323 S. 80th Ave. All volunteers should wear work clothes and gloves. Meet at the main park picnic shelter at 9 a.m. for registration and orientation.
The activity is part of Kiwanis One Day, a global day of service that benefits children and communities. Kiwanis International estimates that the annual Kiwanis One Day event will contribute nearly 1 million service hours to communities around the world in 24 hours, according to a news release.
Community members may also participate.
“We’ve found that inviting community members to join our service projects helps our community and shows them who we are and what we do”, said Linh Tran, club membership chair.
For more information on how to participate or join the West Valley Kiwanis Club, visit wvkiwanis.com, email membership@wvkiwanis.com or call West Valley Kiwanis Club president Jim Borst, 509-945-4495.
