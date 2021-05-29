2105xx-yh-news-wvhsmemorialday-3.jpg
The West Valley High School JROTC color guard presents flags at the start of the West Valley. High School Fallen Heroes Memorial dedication ceremony Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at West Valley High School in Yakima, Wash.

West Valley High School’s Army JROTC will spend Memorial Day morning placing flags on graves at Tahoma Cemetery.

The group will begin placing flags at 7:30 a.m. Monday, said Steve Winmilll, JROTC battalion commander and U.S. Army veteran.

There will be more events later in the day at the cemetery.

Here’s a brief lineup of Memorial Day events across the Yakima Valley:

Yakima

9 a.m. — West Hills Memorial Park, 11800 Douglas Road, hosted by Marine Corps League.

11 a.m. — Tahoma Cemetery, 1802 Tahoma Ave., hosted by American Legion Post 36 and VFW Post 379.

1 p.m. — Sarg Hubbard Park’s memorial wall, hosted by Marine Corps League.

Sunnyside

9:30 a.m. — Outlook Cemetery, 1420 W. Riverside Ave, Outlook, hosted by Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion and the American Veterans.

11 a.m. — Lower Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Van Belle Road in Sunnyside, hosted by Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion and the American Veterans.

