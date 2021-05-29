West Valley High School’s Army JROTC will spend Memorial Day morning placing flags on graves at Tahoma Cemetery.
The group will begin placing flags at 7:30 a.m. Monday, said Steve Winmilll, JROTC battalion commander and U.S. Army veteran.
There will be more events later in the day at the cemetery.
Here’s a brief lineup of Memorial Day events across the Yakima Valley:
Yakima
• 9 a.m. — West Hills Memorial Park, 11800 Douglas Road, hosted by Marine Corps League.
• 11 a.m. — Tahoma Cemetery, 1802 Tahoma Ave., hosted by American Legion Post 36 and VFW Post 379.
• 1 p.m. — Sarg Hubbard Park’s memorial wall, hosted by Marine Corps League.
Sunnyside
• 9:30 a.m. — Outlook Cemetery, 1420 W. Riverside Ave, Outlook, hosted by Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion and the American Veterans.
• 11 a.m. — Lower Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Van Belle Road in Sunnyside, hosted by Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion and the American Veterans.