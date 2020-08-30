A grass fire that started behind a West Valley home spread several acres before firefighters put it out Sunday.
The West Valley Fire Department received a report of a fire in the 800 block of 121st Avenue, said Lt. Dan Boisselle, incident commander for the fire. It started in the area of a fire from two weeks ago and got close to homes along West Barrett Road.
The fire grew from 3 acres to 6 acres before firefighters put it out about two hours later, Boisselle said. No homes were damaged.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
