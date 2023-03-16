What firefighters believe was an electrical fire destroyed 40 fruit bins at a West Valley fruit warehouse Thursday.
Firefighters were called at 11:20 a.m. for a bin fire at the Borton Fruit warehouse, 2550 S. Borton Road. Crews found the bins, which were used to form a shed, on fire, West Valley Fire Chief Nathan Craig said.
Craig said it appeared that the fire started at a junction box inside the makeshift building. Firefighters pulled the burning bins apart to put out the fire.
South Borton Road was closed as firefighters ran a hose from a hydrant across the street to a fire engine.
Firefighters kept the flames contained to the bins. Material in an adjacent shipping container caught fire, but Craig said they put it out quickly.
Crews left at 2:45 p.m. Craig estimated the total damage at $25,000.
