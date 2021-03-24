West Valley and Yakima firefighters battled a wind-whipped fire in Wiley City that destroyed two outbuildings Wednesday.
Firefighters responding to the 2800 block of South Wiley Road around 12:20 p.m. found a 20-by-25-foot outbuilding on fire, with winds fanning the flames toward an unoccupied home, said West Valley Fire Capt. Jim Johnston.
“The wind was not our friend,” Johnston said.
When he arrived at the scene, Johnston called out for a full response from the department, and a second alarm brought an engine crew and shift commander from Yakima. While waiting for reinforcements, Johnston said firefighters worked to keep the flames from spreading beyond the initial building.
The fire also destroyed a second outbuilding. Johnston said the 13 firefighters were able to clear the scene by 2:30 p.m.
Johnston estimated the damage at $20,000, and said the cause is undetermined.