West Valley firefighters say someone has been using a pole-mounted electrical transformer near Tampico for target practice.
Twice in the past week firefighters and Pacific Power crews have responded to reports of a leaking transformer in the 500 block of North Fork Road, finding that the can-like device has been shot. The department posted information about the incidents on its Facebook page.
“It was kind of crazy,” said fire Chief Nathan Craig. “It was the same transformer twice.”
He said the most recent shooting was April 2.
The fire department are urging residents to call the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office if they see either damaged transformers or anything suspicious around the power poles.
Transformers, which look like a trash can attached to the side of a power pole, are used to lower the voltage from the power lines, which can be has high as 12,000 volts, to standard household currents.
The devices are filled with oil to prevent the equipment from overheating, Craig said, as well as act as an electrical insulator for the components inside.
In the past, transformers used polychlorinated biphenyls as the cooling agent, Craig said, which can cause cancer. Today, many use a paraffin-based oil, but Craig said the state Department of Ecology is still called in when there’s been a leak to evaluate and clean the site.
If a transformer is hit, it could knock power out to that area, as well as start a fire when the oil leaks out and the transformer overheats, Craig said. And, with the transformer mounted on a wooden pole that’s now covered in oil, that can turn into a pole fire, Craig said.
In addition to the fire hazard and power loss, Craig said shooting at transformers could result in stray bullets coming down and hitting an unsuspecting person.
Tom Gauntt, Pacific Power spokesman, said there was similar vandalism in the Wiley City-Tampico area in March, which he said knocked out power to some customers for a short time. There was no outage with last week's incidents, gauntt said.
"We use many measures to protect the grid from such acts," Gauntt said. "Our systems are designed to withstand attacks like these," Gauntt said.
Transformer vandalism is not uncommon. He put it behind wire theft.
In the past, the power company has offered rewards for information about such vandalism, Gaunt said. He said the company is cooperating with law enforcement to investigate the cases, which he said the utility takes seriously.
Yakima County Sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said he was unaware of any reports of transformers damaged by gunfire.