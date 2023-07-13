The first West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes have been found in Washington this year, officials said.
Infected mosquito pools were found inside the Grandview sewage lagoons in Yakima County, close to the border with Benton County, a Yakima Health District news release said.
No human or animal cases of the West Nile virus have been reported in Washington this year, the release said.
West Nile virus is spread to people via a bite from an infected mosquito. To prevent mosquito bites, the health district recommends using Environmental Protection Agency-registered insect repellant.
Wearing loose-fitting clothing and long-sleeved shirts and pants while outside can help prevent infection, especially at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active, the release said.
The health district recommends getting rid of or avoiding areas with standing water like buckets, gutters and bird baths. Standing water is a common breeding place for mosquitoes, and they lay their eggs in the water.
If infected, most people will likely not develop any symptoms though one in five people could develop a fever along with headaches, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or rashes. In rare cases, about one person out of 150, an infection could lead to encephalitis or meningitis.
People over the age of 60 or with conditions such as cancer, diabetes, hypertension or kidney disease have a higher risk for severe illness. Individuals who experience these symptoms should contact their health care provider.
There is no vaccine against West Nile virus.
The release said the health district, Benton County Mosquito Control, the Benton-Franklin Health District and the state Department of Health are working on detections and preventive measures.
According to the DOH, no human, animal or mosquito sample cases of West Nile virus were recorded in Yakima County in 2022.
