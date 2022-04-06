Yakima firefighters say discarded cigarettes likely started a fire that damaged a West Lincoln Avenue duplex.
Firefighters were called around 10:35 a.m. Wednesday for a fire at a duplex in the 4000 block of West Lincoln Avenue. Crews found a carport attached to the duplex on fire, with smoke coming from the attic above both units, according to a fire department news release.
One person in the duplex escaped, while firefighters rescued another resident who needed assistance, the release said. Nobody was injured in the fire, the release said.
Firefighters were able to completely put out the fire in about 2 ½ hours. The unit where the fire started was a 50% loss, the release said, while the second unit had minimal damage.
Firefighters estimate the cost of the damage at $200,000, and the American Red Cross was aiding the duplex’s residents.
