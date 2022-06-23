It takes about 30 seconds of conversation with anyone who knew Wendy Baker to learn what kind of person she was. Kind, compassionate, caring, thoughtful and intelligent are typically the first words family, friends and colleagues use.
“The best thing I could say about her is what everyone else said about her,” said her husband, Dr. Neil Barg. “Calm, even-keeled, a person that you’d talk to and always walk away feeling better.”
Baker, 66, a retired interim director and teacher in Yakima Valley College’s nursing programs, died June 12 after she was hit by a pickup while cycling with a group on Summitview Road. Deputies found the GMC Denali at a construction site in the East Valley area Friday and are still looking for the driver.
Baker unequivocally believed in the people around her and was supportive to others in all she did, friends and family said. She imparted those same values personally and professionally.
“It was very important to my mom that I was kind to other people,” said her son, Ben Barg. “The implicit value that if you’re with a group of people, make sure that other folks are comfortable and feel welcome and included. That was priority No. 1.”
A career of caring
Baker’s compassion and selflessness were obvious in the career choices she made and the life she chose.
Born on Nov. 28, 1955, Baker grew up in Ann Arbor, Mich., where she graduated from high school in 1974. She earned a nursing degree at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn., before returning to Ann Arbor to work as a nurse in an intensive care unit.
After meeting her husband, Baker and Neil Barg moved back to Nashville, where she became a clinical nurse specialist, pioneering new methods of patient care by bridging the gap between patients and doctors beyond the hospital doors.
After completing her master’s degree at the University of Michigan and giving birth to Ben, the family moved to Yakima in 1998. A few years later, Rhonda Taylor, then the director of nursing programs at Yakima Valley College, was looking for faculty.
“You know when you meet somebody and within the first five minutes they completely surprise you and you just know that is the person you need and want to be around?” Taylor said. “That’s how I felt about her from the very first time I met her.”
Baker started teaching at YVC in 2003 and would continue to do so for 16 years.
She taught the capstone course — the final class nursing students needed to graduate — and was often asked to speak at graduations, where she would highlight students’ experiences and words, according to her friend and former colleague, Barbara Bartz.
But her caring work with students went beyond that.
“She loved teaching. She loved working with students. She made herself available to them well beyond just as their educator,” said nursing program coordinator Rebecca Sugden, who worked with Baker for several years at YVC. “If they needed some counseling, if they needed to get in touch with somebody who could help them, Wendy knew what to do. She knew what to do to help them.”
While still teaching, Baker earned an advanced registered nurse practitioner certificate in 2009 and a doctorate of nursing practice in 2016, both at the University of Washington. In 2019 after being asked for the second time, Baker became the interim director of nursing programs at YVC.
“She always had the ability to view multiple facets of the situation and walk through scenarios where the outcome would always be in the student’s best interest,” Sugden said. “It made so much sense and helped guide so many decisions.”
Baker guided the programs through an accreditation process while adding a practical nursing program, which made a nursing education more accessible to many students. Baker worked to meet student needs, particularly underrepresented students who needed structural support to succeed.
“It was a bit more streamlined, making it easier for them to access a professional nursing education,” Taylor of the PN program. “That program was started under Wendy’s direction. It really met a big need in our community and continues to this day.”
In July 2021, Baker retired from the position to return to her psychiatric nursing practice. A scholarship at YVC has been started in her honor. One of her wishes was that the community come together to better support students.
Things she loved
Baker cared deeply for her friends, family and the Yakima community.
She loved the outdoors, frequently hiking, cycling and skiing. She and her husband liked to walk the Cowiche Canyon trail and she would plan trips with the entire family throughout the West, backpacking through mountainous country.
“She loved the canyon, we loved the conservancy,” Neil Barg said. “We hiked there all the time. Her favorite trail was the south rim trail.”
Baker was an avid reader, taking in everything from fiction to academic writing. She was, on all accounts, an amazing cook. Exchanging ingredients and recipes while cooking together was a bonding experience for Baker and her son Ben.
Faith was incredibly important and personal to Baker, an Episcopalian. It helped center and guide her. She meditated, prayed and was involved at churches in both Yakima and Seattle. Her connections were personal and spiritual, yet she still maintained openness with the beliefs of those around her.
Baker did not disparage others’ ideas and, despite all the work she did, always took the time to think. Many around her recall her ability to see clearly when situations were muddled, to grasp what mattered while giving support and encouragement.
“That was her thing. How can we get everyone here to feel welcome?” Bartz, one of her best friends, said. “She was a big thinker, but thoughtful. Not someone who forced their views on anyone else. Someone who encouraged people to think out loud a little bit. A big thinker and a good listener.”
Baker’s influence is impossible to fully explain, but she touched many lives — a crowd of more than 400 attended her memorial service.
“She’s my soulmate, my best friend. We did everything together,” Neil Barg said. “You never realize what kind of impact you have. It’s just clear that she helped so many people over the years.”
