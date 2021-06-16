A Yakima nonprofit that supports people with life-altering illnesses is getting closer to its goal of a new home.
Wellness House has raised $1,072,750 toward its $1.9 million capital campaign, “Hope Moves Forward,” according to a news release. Funds will support the purchase and renovation of its future home at 6006 Summitview Ave. in Yakima.
Wellness House, 210 S. 11th Ave., Suite 40, provides support and care throughout the Yakima Valley and beyond for people diagnosed with cancer, ALS, depression and other life-altering illnesses.
Executive Director Margaret Filkins said the organization has been in its current building since 1993. Founded in 1988, it has greatly expanded the number of programs and services provided, she said.
"We have outgrown the current space and the new building will provide additional areas for counseling, meetings and privacy during a difficult time," Filkins said.
The nonprofit responds to more than 12,000 annual requests for help. Its new location will allow for expanded services and programs, as well as additional work with other organizations.
The “Hope Moves Forward” campaign offers naming opportunities, pledges and corporate matches, the release said.
“We have always benefited from the generosity of this community, as well as grants and foundations, and this campaign has been no different," Filkins said. "Generous donors, businesses and foundations have already pledged their support, but we still need more help to reach our goal and make the new Wellness House a home.”
The organization will hold its “Over The Edge For Wellness House” fundraiser at the Liberty Building in downtown Yakima on Sept. 18. Sponsors or those who want to rappel down the side of the four-story building may sign up now at wellness-house.org.
For more information about Wellness House, visit https://wellness-house.org/ or call 509-575-6686.