The longtime Yakima musician who directed a popular youth choir at a local church for 10 years plans to organize a new singing group for children.
Sonny Salsbury formed the Gospel Press in 1969 at First Presbyterian Church in Yakima, now Grace of Christ Presbyterian Church. The youth choir at First Presbyterian included high school and college students from around the community and grew from 30 to a maximum of 110. Members performed around the West Coast in an annual tour and even made a record.
He is calling his new singing group the Gospel Kids, Salsbury said in a news release. It will include children in third through seventh grades.
Like the Gospel Press, participation in the Gospel Kids will be open to all in the community, Salsbury said. The first meeting is set for 3:45 to 5:15 p.m. Jan. 6 in the choir room at Grace of Christ Presbyterian Church at 9 S. Eighth Ave. in Yakima.
Deb Wagner will accompany the group on piano, Salsbury said. Wagner accompanied the Gospel Press, along with many years of service in the Davis High School music program, elementary school music and the Yakima Children's Choir.
Salsbury is well-known in Yakima as a singer and musician, youth minister and artist. The California native and his wife, Linda, first moved to Yakima in 1969. They've had various roles in the Yakima Valley over the years as they kept coming back after moving elsewhere and say they're here to stay now.
For more information about the Gospel Kids, call Salsbury at 805-709-6605.
