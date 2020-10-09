The October sunshine will go on hiatus this weekend: cooler temperatures, high winds and rain are headed our way Saturday and Sunday into early next week.
The National Weather Service in Pendleton, Ore., said high temperatures will drop 10 to 20 degrees.
There's an 80% chance of rain after 11 p.m. in Yakima on Friday night, and a 50% chance of rain on Saturday. Winds are forecast at 18-23 mph with gusts as high as 34 mph Saturday and Sunday.
Saturday's high is forecast at 66 degrees, with a high of 64 on Sunday.
There's a 20% chance of showers on Sunday.
Snow is possible at higher elevations of 4,500 to 6,000 feet on Saturday night, the weather service said.