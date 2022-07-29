Record-high temperatures are prompting event organizers to adjust plans this weekend in Yakima and Kittitas counties.
An excessive heat warning is in effect until 11 p.m. Sunday, with triple-digit high temperatures in the forecast throughout the region.
Several major weekend events are moving forward with adjustments:
• Organizers of the Hot Shots 3-on-3 basketball tournament at the Sozo Sports Complex in Yakima this weekend moved up the start times of many of the first games to 7 a.m. More than half of the 33 brackets are scheduled to finish before 11 a.m. Saturday and by noon Sunday. People are encouraged to bring tents and canopies to set up on the grass soccer fields and misters will be available.
• The Ellensburg Music Festival, previously known as Jazz in the Valley, has moved as many performances inside as possible, and made a couple of venue changes to keep people out of the heat. The festival runs Friday and Saturday in downtown Ellensburg.
• The Ellensburg Farmers Market will be closing one hour early Saturday, running from 9 a.m. to noon downtown.
• The Downtown Yakima Farmers Market will close one hour early at noon and encourages people to shop from 9-11 a.m. Sunday to beat the heat. The market asks patrons to leave pets at home because of the extreme heat.
• The Summer Night Market at Single Hill Brewing Company, 102 N. Naches Ave., has moved the event's hours to 8-11 p.m. The market features local vendors on the patio and in the taproom. 5 Salsas is serving tacos and DJ Squish Squash will be spinning.
Several events have been canceled:
• The Main Street Grandview Association canceled the Grandview Summer Nights event Friday, July 29.
• Sunnyside’s Food Truck Park and Farmer’s Market on Friday, July 29, has been canceled.
• Yakama Nation Behavioral Health's LGBTQ+ and Ally Game and Craft Night on Friday, July 29, has been canceled.
• The Cadet Classic soccer tournament on Friday and Saturday, July 29 and 30, hosted by Eisenhower High School in Yakima has been canceled.
Submit event changes to news@yakimaherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.