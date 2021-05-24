Unsecured loads add to litter along Washington's highways, and can cause preventable crashes.
State officials hope to raise awareness about the issue with a new campaign. The "We Keep Washington Litter Free" effort coincides with the National Secure Your Load Day on June 6, which commemorates the lives lost or impacted due to unsecure loads.
Highway debris causes about 300 traffic crashes and 30 injuries every year in Washington. About 5 million pounds of litter are estimated to come from unsecured cargo and debris blowing out of pickup truck beds, according to a joint news release.
To address the problem, Washington state troopers plan emphasis patrols over four weekends from May 28 through June 20. The Department of Ecology is piloting a cargo net giveaway in June in Kitsap, Klickitat, Grant and Ferry counties, according to the release.
Drivers should be aware that fines for littering and unsecured loads range from $50 to $5,000. Drivers could also face gross misdemeanor charges and jail time if fallen items cause bodily harm or property damage.
The Washington Department of Ecology, Washington State Patrol, the Washington State Department of Transportation, and the Washington Traffic Safety Commission are involved with the effort.