Two car crashes in Central Washington resulted injuries over the weekend.
A Saturday collision on U.S. Highway 97 at milepost 26 near Satus Pass left three injured around 5 p.m.
Ashley Gagau, 25, of Goldendale was driving a 2002 Chevy Avalanche north when she lost control, crossed the center line and hit a 2007 Toyota Corolla that was driving south, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.
She was taken to Mid-Columbia Medical Center and discharged the next day, according to hospital officials.
The Toyota's driver Joe Burgess and passenger Megan Burgess, both 25, were taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center and MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital, respectively. Megan Burgess was transported to Harborview Medical Center where she is in serious condition in the ICU, a spokesperson said.
A crash near Union Gap on Interstate 82 at 10:47 p.m. Sunday left one injured, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Jayden Kleinow, 18, of Sunnyside was driving east on I-82 in a 2008 Nissan Sentra. The vehicle left the road near exit 40, rolled over and landed partially in the highway. A 2009 Ford F-150 driven by Wesley Avila, 21, of Zillah struck the Nissan.
Kleinow was injured and is suspected of driving under the influence, according to WSP. He was transported to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital, where he is in good condition, a spokesperson said.
