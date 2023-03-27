Two car crashes in Central Washington resulted injuries over the weekend.

A Saturday collision on U.S. Highway 97 at milepost 26 near Satus Pass left three injured around 5 p.m.

Ashley Gagau, 25, of Goldendale was driving a 2002 Chevy Avalanche north when she lost control, crossed the center line and hit a 2007 Toyota Corolla that was driving south, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.

She was taken to Mid-Columbia Medical Center and discharged the next day, according to hospital officials.

The Toyota's driver Joe Burgess and passenger Megan Burgess, both 25, were taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center and MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital, respectively. Megan Burgess was transported to Harborview Medical Center where she is in serious condition in the ICU, a spokesperson said.

A crash near Union Gap on Interstate 82 at 10:47 p.m. Sunday left one injured, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Jayden Kleinow, 18, of Sunnyside was driving east on I-82 in a 2008 Nissan Sentra. The vehicle left the road near exit 40, rolled over and landed partially in the highway. A 2009 Ford F-150 driven by Wesley Avila, 21, of Zillah struck the Nissan.

Kleinow was injured and is suspected of driving under the influence, according to WSP. He was transported to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital, where he is in good condition, a spokesperson said.

Jasper Kenzo Sundeen's reporting for the Yakima Herald-Republic is possible with support from Report for America and community members through the Yakima Valley Community Fund. For information on republishing, email news@yakimaherald.com.

Tags

RFA/Latino Community and Lower Valley Reporter

Heyo, I’m Jasper. Nice to meet you. I cover a wide variety of news, but I try to focus on the Latino community and the Lower Yakima Valley. I want to sharestories and perspectives from the Yakima Valley. I’m interested in economics, labor, geography and the environment, but the most important issues will always be the ones the community cares about. If you have something worth saying, I’ll listen and try to write it down.  I’m a gosei from Northeast Los Angeles and I got my start as a student journalist and editor covering sports in the Bay Area. I’m a massive soccer fan and I still love to play. I also love water in all its forms, the word copacetic and trying new things. I want to read more, and I like to cook, but I’m not great at either. Have fun out there! 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment