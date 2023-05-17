Granger voters will have three choices for mayor in the Aug. 1 primary.
Incumbent Granger Mayor Jose Trevino will face off against Silvia Zarate and Hilda Gonzalez.
Zarate and Gonzalez were among locals who filed their candidacies with the Yakima County Elections Office Wednesday.
Trevino was appointed mayor in 2016 and has retained the position since. Over the years, he was unsuccessful in bids for Yakima County Commissioner and Yakima County Clerk.
The filing period is open through Friday afternoon. The primary election is Aug. 1 followed by the Nov. 7 general election. The top two candidates in the primary advance to the general election.
Here are the candidates who filed by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Department 5
Jared Boswell
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Department 7
Sonia Rodriguez True
Yakima City Council, District 1
Leo Roy, Veronica Castaneda
Yakima City Council, District 3
Patricia Byers
Yakima City Council, District 5
Rick Glenn
Yakima City Council, District 7
Reedy Berg, Holly Cousens
Grandview mayor
Gloria Mendoza
Grandview City Council, Position 4
Robert G. Ozuna
Grandview City Council, Position 5
Bill Moore
Grandview City Council, Position 6
David S. Diaz
Grandview City Council, Position 7
Laura Flores
Granger mayor
Jose Trevino, Hilda Gonzalez, Silvia Zarate
Granger City Council, Position 4
Juan “Johnny” Isiordia, Judi Montes
Harrah Town Council, Position 4
Avelina Garcia
Mabton City Council, Position 4
Vera Zavala
Mabton City Council, Position 5
Arturo De La Fuente
Moxee mayor
LeRoy Lenseigne
Moxee City Council, Position 3
Janet Hutchinson
Moxee City Council, Position 5
Lawrence Frank
Naches mayor
Paul D. Williams
Naches Town Council, Position 5
Suzi Williams
Naches Town Council, Position 4
Robert A. Weekes
Selah mayor
Roger Bell, David Monaghan, Russell Carlson
Selah City Council, Position 4
Clifford B. Peterson
Selah City Council, Position 5
William Longmire
Selah City Council, Position 6
Michael Costello
Sunnyside City Council, Position 3
Luis M. Ochoa, Vicky Frausto
Sunnyside City Council, Position 6
Mike Kennard, Julia Hart
Sunnyside City Council, Position 7
Jason Raines, Craig A. Hicks
Tieton mayor
Rob Adams
Toppenish City Council, Position 4
George J. Garcia
Union Gap City Council, Position 4
Jack L. Galloway
Union Gap City Council, Position 5
Georgia Reitmire
Union Gap City Council, Position 6
Nicolas Gutierrez IV, Dave Matson
Wapato mayor
Margaret Estrada, Antonio Gaytan
Wapato City Council, Position 4
Ken Workman
Wapato City Council, Position 5
Frances M. Ayres
Wapato City Council, Position 7
Caroline Solis
Zillah City Council, Position 3
Douglas S. Stewart
Zillah City Council, Position 4
Janice Gonzales, Korena Scott
Zillah City Council, Position 5
Beth Husted
Yakima school board, Position 3
Norm Walker
Yakima school board, Position 4
Raymond Navarro Jr., Donald Davis Jr.
Yakima school board, Position 5
Jennifer Hawks Conright, Martha Rice
East Valley school board, Position 1
Wes Edwards
Grandview school board, District 1
Andrea Arteaga
Grandview school board, District 3
Chuck Stegeman
Granger school board, District 3
Dalia Chavez-Isiordia
Granger school board, at-large Position 1
Ronald L. Fleming
Highland school board, District 1
Lupita Flores
Mabton school board, District 1
James Adams
Mabton school board, at-large Position 1
Tony Torres
Mabton school obard, Position 2
Wendy Marrow
Mt. Adams school board, District 1
Larry J. Garcia
Mt. Adams school board, District 2
Jill Delaney
Mt. Adams school board, District 3
Michelle Bergevin
Mt. Adams school board, District 4
Dolores "Pies" Martinez
Naches Valley school board, District 4
Rachael Byrd, Lee Rottweiler
Selah school board, District 1
Sarah K. Michael
Selah school board, at-large Position 2
Dan Peters, Mary Virginia Schuler
Sunnyside school board, District 4
Anna Saenz
Sunnyside school board, District 5
Stephen Berg
Toppenish school board, District 1
Theresa "Tere" Hernandez
Toppenish school board, District 5
Maryrose Gonzalez, Brett Stauffer, Sharri Darrow
Union Gap school board, District 1
Jen Silver
Wapato school board, District 3
Javier Vela, Maria Antonia R. Erickson
Wapato school board, District 4
Lorenzo Alvarado
Wapato school board, District 5
John Francisco
West Valley school board, District 1
Marc Anthony Cisneros Cervantes
West Valley school board, District 5
Daryl Bullard, Dave Jaeger, Steve Wolcott
Zillah school board, District 3
Craig Carlisle, Thomas Fender
Zillah school board, District 4
Jeff Brady
Public Hospital District Commission, Position 2
Julie Alvarez
Yakima County Fire District No. 1 Board, Position 1
Sam Glanzer
Yakima County Fire District No. 1 Board, Position 2
Tony Judd
Yakima County Fire District No. 2 Board, Position 1
Brad Helms
Yakima County Fire District No. 3 Board, Position 3
Chad Greenwalt
Yakima County Fire District No. 5 Board, Position 1
Ernest William Gasseling, Thomas Sevigny
Yakima County Fire District No. 11 Board, Position 2
Chris Boles
Yakima County Fire District No. 11 Board, Position 3
Ken McAllister
Yakima County Fire District No. 12 Board, Position 1
Jim Borst, Michael (Scott) Murphy, Aaron Cockrum
Yakima County Fire District No. 14 Board, Position 1
Kevin Jorgensen
Yakima County Fire District No. 14 Board, Position 2
Jim Fretwell
Naches Park and Recreation, District 1
Paul Stanton
Naches Park and Recreation, District 2
Donald "Skip" St Martin
Naches Park and Recreation, District 3
Wayne Hawver
Terrace Heights Sewer Commission, Position 1
Craig M. Nance
