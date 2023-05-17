Granger voters will have three choices for mayor in the Aug. 1 primary.

Incumbent Granger Mayor Jose Trevino will face off against Silvia Zarate and Hilda Gonzalez.

Zarate and Gonzalez were among locals who filed their candidacies with the Yakima County Elections Office Wednesday.

Trevino was appointed mayor in 2016 and has retained the position since. Over the years, he was unsuccessful in bids for Yakima County Commissioner and Yakima County Clerk.

The filing period is open through Friday afternoon. The primary election is Aug. 1 followed by the Nov. 7 general election. The top two candidates in the primary advance to the general election.

Here are the candidates who filed by 5 p.m. Wednesday:

Yakima County Superior Court Judge Department 5

Jared Boswell

Yakima County Superior Court Judge Department 7

Sonia Rodriguez True

Yakima City Council, District 1

Leo Roy, Veronica Castaneda

Yakima City Council, District 3

Patricia Byers

Yakima City Council, District 5

Rick Glenn

Yakima City Council, District 7

Reedy Berg, Holly Cousens

Grandview mayor

Gloria Mendoza

Grandview City Council, Position 4

Robert G. Ozuna

Grandview City Council, Position 5

Bill Moore

Grandview City Council, Position 6

David S. Diaz

Grandview City Council, Position 7

Laura Flores

Granger mayor

Jose Trevino, Hilda Gonzalez, Silvia Zarate

Granger City Council, Position 4

Juan “Johnny” Isiordia, Judi Montes

Harrah Town Council, Position 4

Avelina Garcia

Mabton City Council, Position 4

Vera Zavala

Mabton City Council, Position 5

Arturo De La Fuente

Moxee mayor

LeRoy Lenseigne

Moxee City Council, Position 3

Janet Hutchinson

Moxee City Council, Position 5

Lawrence Frank

Naches mayor

Paul D. Williams

Naches Town Council, Position 5

Suzi Williams

Naches Town Council, Position 4

Robert A. Weekes

Selah mayor

Roger Bell, David Monaghan, Russell Carlson

Selah City Council, Position 4

Clifford B. Peterson

Selah City Council, Position 5

William Longmire

Selah City Council, Position 6

Michael Costello

Sunnyside City Council, Position 3

Luis M. Ochoa, Vicky Frausto

Sunnyside City Council, Position 6

Mike Kennard, Julia Hart

Sunnyside City Council, Position 7

Jason Raines, Craig A. Hicks

Tieton mayor

Rob Adams

Toppenish City Council, Position 4

George J. Garcia

Union Gap City Council, Position 4

Jack L. Galloway

Union Gap City Council, Position 5

Georgia Reitmire

Union Gap City Council, Position 6

Nicolas Gutierrez IV, Dave Matson

Wapato mayor

Margaret Estrada, Antonio Gaytan

Wapato City Council, Position 4

Ken Workman

Wapato City Council, Position 5

Frances M. Ayres

Wapato City Council, Position 7

Caroline Solis

Zillah City Council, Position 3

Douglas S. Stewart

Zillah City Council, Position 4

Janice Gonzales, Korena Scott

Zillah City Council, Position 5

Beth Husted

Yakima school board, Position 3

Norm Walker

Yakima school board, Position 4

Raymond Navarro Jr., Donald Davis Jr.

Yakima school board, Position 5

Jennifer Hawks Conright, Martha Rice

East Valley school board, Position 1

Wes Edwards

Grandview school board, District 1

Andrea Arteaga

Grandview school board, District 3

Chuck Stegeman

Granger school board, District 3

Dalia Chavez-Isiordia

Granger school board, at-large Position 1

Ronald L. Fleming

Highland school board, District 1

Lupita Flores

Mabton school board, District 1

James Adams

Mabton school board, at-large Position 1

Tony Torres

Mabton school obard, Position 2

Wendy Marrow

Mt. Adams school board, District 1

Larry J. Garcia

Mt. Adams school board, District 2

Jill Delaney

Mt. Adams school board, District 3

Michelle Bergevin

Mt. Adams school board, District 4

Dolores "Pies" Martinez

Naches Valley school board, District 4

Rachael Byrd, Lee Rottweiler

Selah school board, District 1

Sarah K. Michael

Selah school board, at-large Position 2

Dan Peters, Mary Virginia Schuler

Sunnyside school board, District 4

Anna Saenz

Sunnyside school board, District 5

Stephen Berg

Toppenish school board, District 1

Theresa "Tere" Hernandez

Toppenish school board, District 5

Maryrose Gonzalez, Brett Stauffer, Sharri Darrow

Union Gap school board, District 1

Jen Silver

Wapato school board, District 3

Javier Vela, Maria Antonia R. Erickson

Wapato school board, District 4

Lorenzo Alvarado

Wapato school board, District 5

John Francisco

West Valley school board, District 1

Marc Anthony Cisneros Cervantes

West Valley school board, District 5

Daryl Bullard, Dave Jaeger, Steve Wolcott

Zillah school board, District 3

Craig Carlisle, Thomas Fender

Zillah school board, District 4

Jeff Brady

Public Hospital District Commission, Position 2

Julie Alvarez

Yakima County Fire District No. 1 Board, Position 1

Sam Glanzer

Yakima County Fire District No. 1 Board, Position 2

Tony Judd

Yakima County Fire District No. 2 Board, Position 1

Brad Helms

Yakima County Fire District No. 3 Board, Position 3

Chad Greenwalt

Yakima County Fire District No. 5 Board, Position 1

Ernest William Gasseling, Thomas Sevigny

Yakima County Fire District No. 11 Board, Position 2

Chris Boles

Yakima County Fire District No. 11 Board, Position 3

Ken McAllister

Yakima County Fire District No. 12 Board, Position 1

Jim Borst, Michael (Scott) Murphy, Aaron Cockrum

Yakima County Fire District No. 14 Board, Position 1

Kevin Jorgensen

Yakima County Fire District No. 14 Board, Position 2

Jim Fretwell

Naches Park and Recreation, District 1

Paul Stanton

Naches Park and Recreation, District 2

Donald "Skip" St Martin

Naches Park and Recreation, District 3

Wayne Hawver

Terrace Heights Sewer Commission, Position 1

Craig M. Nance

Reach Phil Ferolito at pferolito@yakimaherald.com.

