Monday, May 18, marks the 40th anniversary of the Mount St. Helens eruption in Washington state.
The eruption was a milestone in Washington state history. It killed 57 people, devastated forestland and spewed 540 million tons of volcanic ash across multiple states. Ash blanketed the Yakima Valley, turning the sky black, clogging waterways and making road travel hazardous.
What do you remember from that time? How did the eruption affect you and your family? The Yakima Herald-Republic is collecting stories, memories and photos from the Yakima Valley for publication next week.
Send photos and stories (300 word limit) to news@yakimaherald.com with “Mount St. Helens” in the subject line. Include your full name and phone number in case we have questions. The deadline for submissions is Wednesday.