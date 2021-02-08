After a string of warm, sunny days, Yakima Valley residents may be looking forward to a mild three-day weekend and Presidents Day.
Not so fast, says the National Weather Service in Pendleton, Ore.
Snow is possible in the mountains starting Wednesday, moving into the Valley as early as Thursday, when temperatures are likely to hover between 22 and 25. Friday may see lows of 12 and highs of 20, and temperatures between 10 and 26 are possible Saturday and Sunday.
Snow will remain possible through the weekend into early next week, with snow more likely in the mountains.
Summer Derrey, public information officer for the Washington State Department of Transportation's South Central Region, said area crews will be ready.
"In the wintertime our crews patrol the roads 24 hours a day," she said.
The weather service offers a variety of winter safety tips at www.weather.gov/safety.