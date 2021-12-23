While we may or may not have a white Christmas in the Yakima Valley, the National Weather Service is asking residents to prepare for bitter cold temperatures immediately afterward.
In an advisory issued Wednesday afternoon, the weather service states an arctic air mass is expected to bring significantly colder and potentially dangerous temperatures beginning early next week and continuing into the new year.
“Multiple days of high temperatures below freezing with overnight lows into the single digits and below are forecast. Wind chills below zero will be possible,” the weather service announced.
Friday through Sunday will see high temperatures in the 30s with a 30-40% chance of rain or snow in Yakima, the weather service predicts.
After that, the cold air arrives, with Monday’s high predicted at 23 degrees, and Tuesday and Wednesday high temperatures predicted in the teens. Nighttime lows are predicted in the single digits, with some areas in the region potentially seeing below-zero temperatures.
“With this extreme cold, frost bite and hypothermia will occur much faster. If traveling, remember to dress in layers and cover exposed skin,” the weather service stated in its advisory. “Uncovered pipes will be susceptible to freezing and bursting.”
