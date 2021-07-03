While the heat’s turned down a bit, Yakima Valley is dealing with smoky haze.
The National Weather Service in Pendleton, Oregon, said that while there are wildfires burning across the West Coast, the smoke we’re experiencing is most likely coming from a fire burning near The Dalles.
There are also fires burning in British Columbia and northern California.
“Most of the California smoke is flowing into Oregon and is headed to Boise,” said Robert Brooks, a forecaster with the weather service.
He said the winds are currently carrying smoke and particulate pollution in a northeasterly direction.
The Sunset Valley Fire, burning southeast of The Dalles, started Thursday afternoon and has burned 987 acres of tall grass and brush, according to the National Wildfire Coordinating Group.
As of Saturday afternoon, it was 42% contained.
The weather service forecast shows the skies clearing Sunday, as northwest winds gust up to 21 mph.
The haze has pushed Yakima’s air quality into the moderate range for fine particulates, according to the Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency. In Toppenish and Sunnyside, the air quality was considered unhealthy for sensitive people on Saturday afternoon. It was listed as moderate in Yakima.