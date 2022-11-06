Early winter storms that brought snow and high winds to the Cascades forced the Washington State Department of Transportation to restrict travel over mountain passes at times on Sunday.
But by Sunday evening, all restrictions on Interstate 90's Snoqualmie Pass had been lifted, WSDOT reported on its website. White Pass on U.S. Highway 12 and Blewett Pass on U.S. Highway 97 had traction tire advisories as light snow was reported at 6 p.m.
Earlier in the day, chains were required for all vehicles except all-wheel drive, with oversized vehicles prohibited, over Snoqualmie Pass as WSDOT reported snow and slush covering the highway.
Blewett Pass on U.S. 97 was briefly closed Saturday due to multiple collisions and vehicle spinouts, WSDOT reported. As of 10:15 a.m. Sunday, compact snow was reported on the roadway, with WSDOT requiring traction tires for all vehicles, and chains for vehicles with greater than 10,000 GVW (gross vehicle weight).
Identical travel requirements were required Sunday morning for White Pass.
For up-to-date travel information, visit the wsdot.com and click on the Mountain Passes link.
The Yakima Valley dodged the snowfall reported in the mountains, with 0.03 inches of rain reported Saturday night at the Yakima Air Terminal, and another 0.03 inches of rain as of 6 p.m. Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service's Pendleton office.
The NWS predicted a 30% chance of rain showers possibly mixed with snow for the Yakima Valley on Monday morning and overnight Monday into Tuesday, with snow levels lowering to 1,300 feet during both time periods.
While drier conditions are predicted for the rest of the week, temperatures are predicted to get colder, with highs in the mid-30s and lows in the teens through next weekend, the NWS reported.
