There should be plenty of water for farmers and fish in the Yakima River basin this season, according to the Bureau of Reclamation’s most recent water report.
Senior water rights holders will receive full allocations while junior water rights holders are expected to receive 91 percent, Reclamation said in a new release.
Senior water rights are the oldest in the basin and have first rights while junior water rights are inferior and prorated during short water years.
The healthy water supply has held despite a dry spring, with March and April only receiving about 45 percent of normal precipitation,
the fourth lowest in 109 years, the news release said.
The new number is slightly below the prediction from early March, when junior water rights holders were forecast to receive a 96 percent supply.
But even then, water supply officials warned that supply estimates could change depending on the amount spring precipitation.
In early March, reservoir storage was at 102 percent of normal for that time of year, a figure that has slipped to about 98 percent of average for this time of year, the release said.
Despite a healthy forecast, water officials will keep close watch on supply throughout the irrigation season.
“Our forecasts assume close-to-normal conditions going forward. When it is this dry in the spring, the water supply will drop,” said Chuck Garner, Yakima Project River Operations supervisor.
“We are grateful that, despite the dry conditions, the snow and the reservoir storage appear adequate to meet normal demand, but we must manage water carefully,” he said.