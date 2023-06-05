A hot and dry May has hurt the water supply, and junior water rights holders in the Yakima Basin now will only receive 77% of their water allocation.
Initially, junior water rights holders were estimated to get 86% of a full allocation, but unseasonably hot temperatures in May eliminated precipitation and caused much runoff of mountain snow, water supply experts announced Monday.
Mountain snowpack had dwindled to 19% of normal this time of year, said Christopher Lynch, river operations engineer for the Bureau of Reclamation.
“We lost our snowpack,” he said. “There’s not much snowpack left for June.”
Water supply experts will reassess the supply and provide an update about the middle of June.
Although basin reservoirs are at 98% of normal for this time of year, they’re already being tapped for water, Lynch said.
In a normal year, he said, reservoir water isn’t tapped until about June 20.
Temperatures are expected to cool down in the mountains with some precipitation possible, while the Yakima Valley floor will remain hot and dry during the second half of June, according to weather forecast.
“We might see some (mountain) precipitation and that’s the positive note,” Lynch said. “We’ll just have to wait and see.”
Either way, a heavier reliance on reservoir water early without any hope of more snow will result in less carryover water in storage for next season, he said.
That could set the basin up for another tight water season next year.
A predicted El Nino condition – a warm phase of the ocean’s temperature cycle –in the fall and winter won’t help, Lynch said.
Those typically leave the basin with mountain snowfall and precipitation that’s less than average, he said.
“You just never know,” Lynch said.
