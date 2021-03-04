Water supply this year is anticipated to be the best the Yakima Basin has seen in a decade, with farmers expected to receive full allocation, Bureau of Reclamation officials say.
“We’re sitting really well right now,” said Chris Lynch, Reclamation’s river operations engineer. “It’s one of the better years we’ve seen in the last 10 years.”
That means more water for farmers and fish. Solid mountain snowpack, good precipitation and reservoir storage is fostering a water supply forecast of 112% at this time, Lynch said.
Spring river flows will be higher for migrating fish, he said.
“Water supply is looking really good right now,” Lynch said.
Reservoirs across the basin are at 109% of average for this time of year. They are 60% full and with a strong likelihood of filling completely by the end of spring, Lynch said.
“It’s not a certainty, but it’s a likelihood that they all will fill,” he said.
Mountain snowpack – which provides much of the runoff supply – has held strong since January measurements, which showed abundant supply.
As of Thursday, mountain snowpack in the upper basin was 122% of average this time of year and 126% of average in the lower basin, Lynch said.
That may make for a late hiking season because of much snow still on trails, he said.
“Skiing has been good,” he said.