U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, a longtime supporter of President Donald Trump, voted to impeach the president Wednesday.
Newhouse, a Sunnyside Republican, was one of 10 Republicans to join with House Democrats to approve a single article of impeachment charging Trump with inciting an insurrection. Newhouse, both in a statement to reporters and on the House floor, said it was decision he made with a “heavy heart” but with “clear resolve.”
“A vote against this impeachment is a vote to validate the unacceptable violence we witnessed in our nation’s capital. It is also a vote to condone President Trump’s inaction,” Newhouse said in his statement. “He did not strongly condemn the attack, nor did he call in reinforcements when our officers were overwhelmed. Our country needed a leader, and President Trump failed to fulfill his oath of office.”
Newhouse was joined by fellow Washington Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler of Vancouver in voting to impeach the president. It was the first time in American history that so many members of the president’s party voted for impeachment, which is the equivalent of a grand jury indictment.
While Newhouse’s vote was applauded by the head of Yakima County’s Democratic Party, local Republicans were upset, GOP chairwoman Debra Manjarrez said Wednesday.
“The majority of constituents in Yakima County are not happy with the way Dan voted,” Manjarrez said. “My phone has been ringing off the hook.”
But Naomi Whitmore, Manjarrez’s Democratic counterpart, said Newhouse’s vote was a sign he was listening to residents who were frustrated with the president’s actions, and may win him some support with Democrats and independents.
“He has certainly sided with the president in the past, but what we have all been feeling since the attack on the Capitol, it was a step too far,” Whitmore said. She said being in harm’s way may have been a factor in changing Newhouse’s mind.
Previous votes
Newhouse voted against impeaching Trump in December 2019 on allegations the president improperly solicited help from Ukraine’s government to assist in his re-election in return for weapons to fight Russian-backed separatists. He was also one of 126 House Republicans who signed a legal brief supporting Texas’ lawsuit asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the election.
Newhouse voted to certify the results of the Electoral College Jan. 6, a vote that was interrupted when a mob of Trump supporters attacked the Capitol building, assaulting police and forcing members of Congress to evacuate. Newhouse sheltered with his wife and staff in one of the House’s office buildings.
Trump spoke to the mob before the incident, telling them to march down to the Capitol and push Congress to throw out the Electoral College votes. He earlier told people via Twitter to come to Washington that day, promising a “wild time.”
Five people, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer, were killed in the attack, the first time the U.S. Capitol had been breached since the War of 1812.
Newhouse voted against a resolution Tuesday directing Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment and declare the president incapable of serving. Pence has refused to invoke the amendment, in which he and most of the president’s cabinet would have to find that Trump was incapable of fulfilling his duties.
Attempts to contact Newhouse Wednesday were not successful. Calls and emails to his office and his cell phone were not returned by press time.
Floor speech
Speaking on the House floor during the debate on impeachment, Newhouse said he and his congressional colleagues shared responsibility for what happened Jan. 6, as well as during protests throughout the summer.
“My colleagues are responsible for not condemning rioters this past year, like those who barricaded the doors of the Seattle Police Department and attempted to murder the officers inside,” Newhouse said, referring to incidents in the Capitol Hill district of the city. “Others, including myself, are responsible for not speaking out sooner before the president misinformed and enflamed a violent mob who tore down the American flag and brutally beat Capitol police officers.”
Newhouse said that Trump violated his oath to defend the Constitution against "all enemies, foreign and domestic" by not sending help to the besieged Capitol.
"That is why with a heavy heart, and clear resolve, that I will vote yes on these articles of impeachment,” Newhouse said.
His speech was met with applause in the chamber.
Whitmore said Democrats denounced the violence that took place during some of the protests involving the Black Lives Matter movement this summer, but questioned efforts to draw a moral equivalence between those protests and the attack on the Capitol. She said the president had been inciting his followers for some time.
While Manjarrez condemned all the violence in 2020, she did not blame Trump for the attack on the Capitol. Instead, she claimed a “media assault” throughout Trump’s term stoked frustration with his supporters, as well as recent decisions by social media companies to cut off Trump and others, as sparking violence.
“If they can shut down the president of the United States, they can shut down you,” Manjarrez said, calling it an assault on free speech.
Trump’s social media accounts were suspended by their host companies after the attack on the Capitol.
Whitmore said there was an important lesson from the attack and the impeachment vote.
“Words matter and truth matters, and that is ultimately the way forward,” Whitmore said. “We have to tell people the truth.”
